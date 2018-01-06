SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police are looking for the suspects who set off fireworks inside a massive Florida outlet mall on New Year’s Eve as a ruse to steal an $11,400 Rolex watch.
Sunrise Police say surveillance video shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Zales store at Sawgrass Mills. When the fireworks went off, frantic shoppers and employees ran for cover, hiding in stock rooms. The video shows the man running out the door with the pricey watch still on his wrist after the explosions start.
Authorities have few details on the suspects. The Miami Herald reports the Rolex is described as model No. 1626 with a blue face.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com