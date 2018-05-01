NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say over $1,000 worth of religious artifacts were stolen from a New York City church, including a 128-year-old holy book.

Officials say the burglar busted through the front door of Holy Cross African Church in Harlem Thursday evening, taking an ornate golden staff, a cross and the book. The Daily News reports the artifacts were worth more than $1,000.

Police did not immediately have a description of what the suspect looked like, and the church lacked security cameras.

The brownstone chapel first opened to worshippers in 1931.