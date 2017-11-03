BELLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) — A thief broke into a small Pennsylvania fire station’s vending machine to grab the cash that the fire company collects all year to buy Christmas presents for needy children.
KDKA-TV reports the theft, which was caught on video, took place early Thursday morning at the Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Station.
One of the department’s surveillance cameras shows the thief using what appears to be a crowbar to pry open the machine outside the building.
The thief likely didn’t get much money.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in IPO market’s worst first-day trading this year
But the Belle Vernon fire chief says the small proceeds from the machine are used to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children in the area.
Officials are hoping someone may have witnessed the crime.
___
Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com