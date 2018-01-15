PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say someone used a forklift to steal an ATM in northwest Portland.
KOIN-TV reports that police responding to a security alarm found a hole in the ground where the ATM had been located at a Wells Fargo branch. There was a path of debris spanning several hundred feet in the parking lot.
Officers searched for signs of cash, suspects or the ATM. They found an abandoned forklift on a nearby set of railroad tracks.
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/