PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say someone used a forklift to steal an ATM in northwest Portland.

KOIN-TV reports that police responding to a security alarm found a hole in the ground where the ATM had been located at a Wells Fargo branch. There was a path of debris spanning several hundred feet in the parking lot.

Officers searched for signs of cash, suspects or the ATM. They found an abandoned forklift on a nearby set of railroad tracks.

