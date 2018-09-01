Share story

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in central Mexico they’ve caught a man who made off with a hearse — complete with a corpse inside.

The Tlaquepaque police department says on its Facebook page that the hearse had been readied to take the body of an 80-year-old man from a hospital in neighboring Guadalajara to a funeral home.

Police say a 40-year-old man has admitted seeing the keys left in the vehicle and deciding to take it late Friday night.

Officers were alerted and they soon spotted the hearse along a highway and detained the suspect, whose name was given only as Annibal Saul N. Police said Saturday he’s been turned over to prosecutors.

Both the hearse and the body were recovered.

