NEW YORK — Pedaling his bike along a Brooklyn street, Gersh Kuntzman cast his eyes over a row of parked cars and stopped in front of a white Nissan Rogue. Its crumpled license plate was unreadable.

“We call this the fold,” said Kuntzman with an air of expertise. “I love unfolding them.”

Seeing no car owner around, he took it upon himself to straighten the plate before moving on to look for the next obscured tag. There were plenty.

To avoid detection by speed and red-light cameras, as well as bridge and tunnel tolls that can reach $16 for a car, scofflaw drivers cover plates with camera-proof screens and sprays, as well as stickers, tape and other objects. They scrape off letters and use temporary paper tags and even retractor mechanisms.

But as this tampering has proliferated, a hardy band of vigilante inspectors like Kuntzman has sprung into action, hunting for defaced plates to un-deface and posting their exploits online to raise awareness and urge more enforcement.

Camera evasions have soared to millions a year, yet police summonses for illegal plates have dropped from last year. In all, the city and local transit agencies are being robbed of well over $100 million a year, officials say.

Citizen enforcers like Kuntzman argue that illegal plates also encourage dangerous driving in a city where at least 125 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed this year.

Of course, approaching New Yorkers’ cars to examine, photograph and repair their license plates is no game, and some inspectors have been attacked and even arrested. Kuntzman, the editor of Streetsblog NYC, said he has been threatened but never physically accosted, despite the fact that he carries a screwdriver to remove covers or bogus plates and has a blue Sharpie that he uses to restore plate letters and numbers that have been scraped away.

Kuntzman began making videos of his exploits last month after the arrest of Adam White, a lawyer and safe-streets advocate who was charged with criminal mischief after removing an object obscuring the license plate of an SUV in Brooklyn.

The arrest of White, 58, became a cause célèbre in safe-street advocacy circles. His charges were dropped this month.

Drivers with E-ZPasses pay tolls automatically. But those without are billed by mail according to their license plates, which are photographed as they pass. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it loses around $50 million a year in evaded tolls on its bridges and tunnels. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it loses more than $40 million a year.

Authorities have announced various crackdowns in recent years, and reminded the public that offenders can be fined hundreds of dollars and even arrested, a risk that does not seem to deter everyone, given the thousands of dollars to be saved by persisting.

But the police have given out far fewer plate citations during traffic stops this year, issuing only 5,490, compared to 14,000 over the same period last year. They did, however, issue more summonses to parked vehicles: 24,273 compared to 20,056 during the same period last year.

Advocates call those enforcement numbers small when considering the millions of car trips and the rate of offenses.

In fact, White said, part of the problem is that many police and city officials, rather than denouncing scofflaws or enforcing the license plate laws, are some of the most brazen offenders. He and other advocates say they frequently observe high concentrations of illegal plates around courthouses and police precincts.

Liam Quigley, a freelance reporter in Brooklyn, said he specifically fixes the plates of city-owned vehicles, which he has seen obscured by “a wide taxonomy” of objects.

“They use fast-food bags, surgical masks, electrical tape, stickers; they bend the plate in half or under the bumper. They’re very creative,” said Quigley, who said he had no problem doing a snap repair on a vehicle waiting at a red light.

A Police Department statement said the agency takes license plate tampering “very seriously regardless of whether it is a member of the public or one of our officers.”

The department said it routinely inspects officers’ cars for compliance and that officers who violate the law are disciplined and held accountable.

City cameras have their own problems. Last year, roughly 2,200 speed cameras and about 220 red-light cameras assigned fines that brought in more than $200 million. But the Department of Transportation said that roughly 4% of its 28 million camera activations were foiled by unreadable plates compared to pre-pandemic averages of well under 1%.

Scofflaws have had still more incentive since speed cameras started operating around the clock in August. And the stakes could rise enormously with the arrival of congestion pricing — which will rely on cameras to assign tolls that are several times the present bridge and tunnel rates — to parts of Manhattan.

Bills pending in city and state legislatures would offer cash rewards for reporting illegal license plates and also drivers who block bus and bike lanes or park illegally by using government-issued placards — offenses that have also incurred the wrath of citizen patrollers.

“Government doesn’t seem interested in solving this problem, which is why you’re seeing so many people feeling the need to take matters into their own hands,” said Doug Gordon, a television writer and producer who co-hosts a podcast called “The War on Cars.” He called what Kuntzman and other citizen whistleblowers are doing “a theatrical form of protest.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has issued more than 40,000 summonses for illegal license plates since 2017, including roughly 6,800 this year. The Port Authority issued 2,032 this year.

The MTA said it had also made dozens of arrests this year for illegal license plates. In a sting operation in September, officers seized 17 cars whose owners owed the agency over $530,000 in tolls and fines.

And last year the MTA announced that one of its employees racked up more than $100,000 in fines and unpaid tolls over several years of avoiding cameras by using a variety of license plates and a plastic cover. The employee was caught after being overheard at work bragging about his exploits.

“People feel like they can totally do this and there’s nothing anyone’s going to say to stop them,” White said.

To take advantage of White’s arrest, Kuntzman turned the dismissed charge into a tagline and began posting videos of himself fixing defaced plates over a soundtrack featuring a song he composed and sang called “Criminal Mischief.”

“I’m trying to show the political establishment that this is really a widespread problem,” said Kuntzman. “I could fix 15 plates a day without breaking a sweat.”