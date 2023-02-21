Some parks in Orting might get a face-lift soon.

The city has plans to renovate the North, Main and Charter parks downtown, where the Foothills Trail runs through the city. Some ideas include installing more sports courts and a splash pad, among other things.

The city recently sought feedback regarding three park proposals, which can be viewed at orting.konveio.com. The city is in the process of evaluating the feedback from the public.

The first proposal would retain most of the current infrastructure of the parks. It would add new pickleball courts and move the basketball court from Main Park to North Park. It would also add a restroom to Charter Park.

The second proposal would realign the trail along Washington Avenue. It would also add tennis courts as well as additional parking south of Charter Park, and expand the playground area at Main Park.

The third proposal would close the bell tower area to vehicles and make it a place for a splash pad, a stage or food trucks. It would also add a sports complex in Charter Park with more parking.

The three proposals are not mutually exclusive, City Administrator Scott Larson said. There’s a chance specific features would be cherry-picked from each proposal and combined into one final proposal.

After city officials comb through the public feedback, they’ll have discussions with the Parks Advisory Board and City Council. The city would then consult with MacLeod Reckord, a Seattle landscape architecture firm, to determine costs and a timeline.

The city aims to apply for grants and seek money from the state Legislature when plans are nearly complete, Larson said.

As it stands, North Park has an event space; Main Park has bathrooms, a playground and a barbecue pit, as well as picnic areas, a gazebo and a basketball court; Charter Park has a skatepark and dirt pump track.

Discussions about upgrading the parks began around 2019 when crews installed an accessible playground spinner at Main Park. The city had challenges installing it along the busy trail.

It became clear that adding one feature at a time may be less efficient than doing all the upcoming construction at once, Larson said.

“Looking at this comprehensively seems to be the right approach,” Larson said.