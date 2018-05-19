AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Wanted: bee counters.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers to help with the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas. The atlas is a five-year survey looking to document different species of bumble bees all around the state.

The atlas will seek to find out about bumble bees’ ranges and abundance in the Pine Tree State. The department says it will train volunteers in survey and data collection, and will also teach them about bumble bee conservation.

Volunteers are required to pre-register for one of two volunteer training workshops that are limited to adults only. They will take place Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and June 9 at the University of Maine in Orono.

___

Online: http://mainebumblebeeatlas.umf.maine.edu/announcements/