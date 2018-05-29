BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Members of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation’s board have voted to pursue trademarks through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The board’s executive committee on Tuesday voted to obtain trademarks for both “Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library” and “Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum,” along with associated logos.
Board attorney Murray Sagsveen recommended getting the trademarks before someone outside the state decides to do so.
The foundation is working to develop a presidential library at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.
