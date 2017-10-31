WESTFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A theft charge against a former city clerk in northwest Iowa has been dismissed.
Angela Sorensen, of Westfield, has been accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from a city of Westfield fundraising account that was being amassed for a public park and T-ball complex.
Plymouth County prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the theft charge against Sorensen because more time was needed for an investigation. The judge granted the request Monday, but the charge could be refiled later.
Sorensen resigned her city post in August.
