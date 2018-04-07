VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are offering an early-bird special.
The museums famed for Michelangelo’s ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and for masterpieces by Raffaello has posted on its website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee.
A video shows a small group of visitors accompanying the museum’s key-bearer as he opens doors and gates with a huge ring of dozens of keys, switching on the lights along the frescoed and stuccoed corridors as the tour progresses.
The “Good Morning Vatican Museums” tour lasts about an hour for a maximum 20 people and can be booked at visitespeciali.musei@scv.va.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
The Vatican Museums are normally open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and see as many as 20,000-25,000 visitors a day.