Choosy pet owners are a small minority in China, but pet spending is on the rise, and many people are suspicious of Chinese pet foods.

SHANGHAI — Olivia Ren never expected a trade war between the United States and China to affect Dada.

Dada is Ren’s beloved golden retriever, and she pays heavily in Shanghai for an imported U.S. brand of pet food called Canidae so that he can eat the best. Ren often tastes his food herself to make sure it isn’t rancid or poisonous, as she believes Chinese pet food can sometimes be.

Now Canidae and other U.S. brands have become collateral damage in a trade war that encompasses hundreds of billions of dollars in goods that flow between the two countries. Pet-food industry experts say revenge-minded Chinese officials have been delaying shipments at customs since May to get back at the United States. New tariffs in July have also made imported pet food more expensive.

In June, desperate for supplies, Ren bought 200 pounds of Canidae for Dada and for her boyfriend’s dog, a French bulldog named Houhou.

Choosy pet owners are a small minority in China, but their pain could presage broader tensions as the trade war deepens. China’s retaliatory tariffs have made imported soybeans and meat more expensive in a country that depends on imports for many of its food needs. Attitudes in China could harden if a lengthy trade war leads to higher prices, but it could also put pressure on Beijing to win concessions or cave.

Pet food may seem an unlikely target in a trade war, but it shows how creative Chinese officials must become if they want to hit back at President Donald Trump. China doesn’t import enough to match dollar-for-dollar Washington’s tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese goods. Instead, Beijing has taken a series of unorthodox moves, such as blocking a huge corporate takeover and tying up imported cars in administrative knots at China’s docks.

Pets in China have become big business. According to China Securities, a Beijing brokerage, pet spending in China has surged more than eightfold since 2010, to about $25 billion a year, mostly on cats and dogs. The market is still growing. China has four times as many people as the United States but roughly half the number of household pets, with 51 million dogs and 41 million cats.

“Domestic pet food is poisonous,” said Elaine Sun, a poodle owner in Wuxi, a city near Shanghai. “No matter how good they say it is, I will never trust it.”