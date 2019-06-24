Whoever says tortoises are slow hasn’t worked for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident called dispatch for assistance Sunday after her two hard-shelled pets sped away while grazing in a pasture in Redland.

She told deputies she was driving on the east side of Clackamas County on Eaden Road with her pets when she pulled over to let them snack quickly, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The tortoises “found an unexpected burst of speed” at split off, “leaving their owner in the dust.”

A deputy wrangled the atypical Wild West creatures and brought them back to their owner.

So, what did the sheriff’s office learn from this call?

“This truly demonstrates two things: 1) a deputy sheriff truly never knows what their day will consist of and 2) in the tale of “The Tortoise and the Hare”, it was actually the deputy sheriff who won the race,” the post reads.

— McKenna Ross

