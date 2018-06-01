The diplomatic breakthrough came as the president welcomed a North Korean envoy to a rare meeting at the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will fly to Singapore this month after all for a landmark summit meeting with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, but he now anticipates a more drawn-out negotiation than once envisioned and indicated he will stop increasing pressure on the regime while talks proceed.

Eight days after abruptly canceling the June 12 meeting, citing North Korea’s “open hostility,” Trump just as abruptly said Friday that it was back on, the latest head-spinning twist in a diplomatic drama that has captivated and confused much of the world. After complaining of North Korean bad faith, he said, in effect, never mind.

“We’re over that, totally over that, and now we’re going to deal and we’re going to really start a process,” Trump said after meeting at the White House with a high-ranking North Korean envoy who delivered a personal letter from Kim. “We’re meeting with the chairman on June 12, and I think it’s probably going to be a very successful — ultimately, a successful process.”

He said that economic sanctions would remain in place in the meantime, but that he would not impose more as talks continue, and he even backed off the term “maximum pressure” that he has used to describe his strategy.

“I don’t even want to use the term ‘maximum pressure’ anymore because I don’t want to use that term because we’re getting along,” Trump said.

The reversal followed a 90-minute Oval Office meeting Friday afternoon with the North’s envoy, Kim Yong Chol, the former intelligence chief and top nuclear-arms negotiator who became the first North Korean official to set foot in the White House since 2000, and only the second ever to meet with a sitting U.S. president.

Trump sought to play down expectations of a quick breakthrough at the coming meeting. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we walked out and everything was settled all of a sudden from sitting down for a couple of hours?” he said. “No, I don’t see that happening. But I see over a period of time. And frankly, I said, ‘Take your time.’”

That stood in sharp contrast to previous demands that North Korea disarm quickly. Last week, before he scrubbed the summit, Trump said North Korea had to dismantle its nuclear arsenal “over a very short period of time.” The next day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration was pushing for “rapid denuclearization, total and complete, that won’t be extended over time.”

Veteran foreign-policy specialists said Trump seemed to be scaling back his ambitions, a recognition perhaps that his initial expectations of an instant breakthrough were unrealistic. Administration officials feared that the meeting would be declared a failure if it did not lead to the sort of sweeping agreement that typically would take professional diplomats months, if not years, to broker.

So Trump seemed to be settling in for a dialogue that could take place across a span of meetings. The Singapore session will be “a getting-to-know-you meeting, plus,” Trump said, predicting there would be “probably others” before any resolution of the yearslong standoff over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

“For him to say we’re not increasing pressure is already a huge concession before they’ve even met,” said Victor Cha, a Korea scholar at Georgetown University who was for a time under consideration to be Trump’s ambassador to South Korea. “And then to say it’s a process also implies that he’s not demanding an immediate verifiable commitment to denuclearization, and that’s also a concession.”

Some specialists said North Korea’s strategy had already paid off because it was slipping out of the diplomatic isolation and economic stranglehold that Trump sought to impose. Kim Jong Un, who until recently had encountered almost no foreigners since taking over his country, has lately been a regular on the international circuit, meeting repeatedly not just with Pompeo but also with the leaders of China and South Korea and, this week, Russia’s foreign minister.

At the same time, specialists said Trump’s comment backing off “maximum pressure” would be seen as a sign that the United States will not vigorously enforce sanctions against countries that trade with North Korea. Even before that comment, Russian and Chinese ship traffic had been ticking back up again, according to experts.

Kim Yong Chol, the envoy, brought a letter to Trump from Kim Jong Un clearly meant to smooth over the rift, but it remained unclear what was in the message.

Trump initially said it was “a very nice letter” and “a very interesting letter,” but by the end of a conversation with reporters, he said he had not actually read it. “I purposely didn’t open the letter,” Trump said.

The president said it was possible that the Singapore meeting could lead to a peace treaty formally ending the Korean War of 1950-53, but neither the United States nor North Korea gave any indication that Kim Jong Un had agreed to close the gap between the two sides on the nuclear question.

Kim Yong Chol, one of Kim Jong Un’s closest advisers and who worked for the leader’s father, Kim Jong Il, as well, is on U.S. sanctions lists and had to be given a waiver to travel to Washington. Kim Yong Chol has been blamed for being behind the sinking of a South Korean ship among other hostile acts, and North Korea’s spy agency on his watch was cited for cyberattacks.

“It was a big day for the North Koreans and their international standing, and the contrast with the treatment of our allies and neighbors today was palpable,” said Christopher Hill, the lead negotiator in the last serious, sustained American effort to talk with North Korea. “My impression is that the North Koreans would not budge on deeper denuclearization and stuck to generalities without time lines.”

Sung-Yoon Lee, a scholar at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, said Trump stuffed a variety of “unnecessary concessions” into a “goody bag for Kim Jong Un.” Among them were easing up on “maximum pressure,” agreeing to a longer time frame, validating Kim as a leader by promising more summit meetings, and signaling that China, Japan and South Korea should ready economic aid.

“A total victory for North Korea today, without having made any meaningful concessions or signs to change,” Lee said.