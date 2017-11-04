The Trump administration’s staffing of the Asia trip is drawing particular scrutiny from those seeking clues about who’s up or down, and what message the president is trying to send to allies and adversaries.

President Donald Trump has put a hard-line trade agenda at the center of his 12-day trip to Asia, which begins in Japan on Sunday. Yet Trump is leaving his two most senior economic advisers at home and the White House economist whose anti-China views inform much of Trump’s thinking on the subject.

He is also not taking his daughter Ivanka, who accompanied him to a summit in Germany in July and raised eyebrows after she took his empty seat during a session with other world leaders. Her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser who once laid claim to the China portfolio, will return to Washington, D.C., after the president’s stop in Beijing.

Region’s new name President Donald Trump isn’t just remaking U.S. foreign policy in Asia by tearing up trade deals and getting tough on North Korea. His administration is giving the region a new name. For decades, the vast expanse of ocean and continent that covers Australia to India has been referred to in Washington as the “Asia-Pacific,” a region where the U.S. views itself as a benign and stabilizing presence. But as Trump embarked on the five-nation Asian tour, administration officials and Trump steered clear of that term, using “Indo-Pacific” instead. The national-security adviser, H.R. McMaster, used the term repeatedly when he previewed the trip Thursday, boasting that Trump had “placed 43 calls to Indo-Pacific leaders” since he took office. The Associated Press

The staffing of any major presidential trip is an exercise in internal politics — sometimes Byzantine — as the White House parcels out coveted seats on Air Force One. But the Trump administration’s staffing of this trip is drawing particular scrutiny from those seeking clues about who’s up or down, and what message the president is trying to send to allies and adversaries.

In some cases, the administration’s staffing decisions have been driven by straightforward domestic politics. White House officials said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Gary D. Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, needed to stay in D.C. to lobby Congress for Trump’s proposed overhaul of the tax code.

Ivanka Trump, too, is being enlisted in the tax-cut campaign, these officials said, after she surprised officials by proving effective at lobbying for her pet issue, an expanded tax credit for children.

But leaving Ivanka Trump off the trip also removes an unwelcome spotlight from her clothing line, which is manufactured in Chinese factories under conditions activists say fall short of the message of women’s empowerment that she has been preaching, most recently in Tokyo on Friday.

Kushner’s role on China has been similarly circumscribed in recent months. He was pivotal in arranging the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, in April, which he did through a back channel with China’s ambassador to D.C., Cui Tiankai.

But Kushner has taken a lower profile on China since then, in part, officials said, because of concerns about his efforts to lure Chinese investors into his family’s real- estate ventures in New York City and his sister’s campaign to attract Chinese money through a visa program that offers U.S. citizenship to foreign investors.

The administration’s decision to leave economist Peter Navarro off the plane appears to be more about symbolism. As director of the White House National Trade Council, Navarro would not automatically be guaranteed a place on a presidential delegation to Asia. But more than any other White House official, Navarro is identified with an anti-China stance on trade. His strident writings on the U.S. trade relationship with Beijing — one of his books is titled “Death by China” — won him Trump’s notice and a job in the administration.

Stephen Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist and an ally of Navarro’s, lobbied to get him on the plane. Leaving Navarro at home seemingly undercuts the president’s talk of confronting China with a tough message on trade.

While the administration has talked about pressing China and other Asian countries on trade, it is not asking the Chinese for any major steps during this trip. Administration officials said they wanted to avoid accepting incremental measures when they are seeking a more wholesale change in the trade relationship.

Some former officials were disappointed, saying Trump was squandering an opportunity to use a presidential visit to extract meaningful measures from the Chinese. The president is bringing 29 corporate chief executives to Beijing, and the administration seemed content to roll out a list of billion-dollar deals for U.S. industry.

“If that’s the policy decision, it seems like a missed opportunity,” said Daniel M. Price, who served as President George W. Bush’s economic “sherpa” at summit. “I can’t recall a presidential visit that did not couple the announcement of deals with the securing of additional market-access reforms.”

Trump is bringing his commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, and the U.S. Trade Representative, Robert E. Lighthizer, on the trip. But Ross will be present only for the Beijing stop, officials said, and his history with China trade issues is more ambiguous.

While Ross has pushed for the United States to take a tough line on steel imports by countries from South Korea to Mexico to Germany, he tried to cut a deal with China last summer, under which the Chinese would voluntarily reduce their capacity in steel production. When Ross presented the agreement to Trump, he vetoed it, saying he wanted to impose tariffs on countries that export steel to the United States.

Trump will be backed by a full complement of national-security advisers. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will accompany the president on every stop, as will the national-security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

To some analysts, that suggests the White House will make a much stronger argument on mustering regional pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic-missile programs than on overhauling the trade relationships between Asia and the United States.