LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people who made a bet now know how far their car can go into the water and still drive at a Lake Havasu beach in western Arizona
The answer is until not very far.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the water disabled the vehicle as it entered the water Saturday, causing it to become stuck while it was approximately halfway submerged.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen says sheriff’s personnel arranged for the vehicle to be towed from the lake.
