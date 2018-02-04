ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The game show “The Price Is Right” has changed its policy on not shipping Alaska contestants’ winnings beyond Anchorage after a Bethel nurse was going to have to pay thousands of dollars to have her prizes shipped home.

An email Friday from FremantleMedia North America, the production company behind “The Price Is Right,” said Joni Beckham’s prizes would indeed be delivered to her home in Bethel, KTVA-TV reported .

“I actually started making arrangements for family and friends to collect my winnings, so I could keep it there until I could ship it up to Alaska to be with me,” Beckham said. “But I recently — actually, just yesterday — got in touch back with the producers of the show and they have said that they would get it to me no matter what.”

The show will pay the entire shipping bill to Bethel, but Beckham must arrange the logistics of getting her two cars from Anchorage to Bethel.

Beckham, who won the final Showcase Showdown during an episode that aired Monday, won $63,000 in prizes, including two cars.

Beckham went to a taping of the show 15 months ago with her sister.

“I remember when I was 11 years old, watching with my grandma, I used to tell my grandma every day that I was going to be on ‘The Price Is Right’ and I was going to win both the showcases,” Beckham said. “So when that moment came true, I can’t even express how exciting and wonderful it was.”

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com