President Donald Trump and several staff members stood backstage and gazed at the empty Bank of Oklahoma Center in horror.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had canceled plans at the last minute to speak at an outdoor overflow rally that was almost entirely empty, despite claims of nearly 1 million people registering for tickets to attend the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the president’s false boast of never having an empty seat at one of his events.

The president, who had been warned aboard Air Force One that the crowds at the arena were smaller than expected, was stunned, and he yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the upper bowl of the stadium, according to four people familiar with what took place. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager who had put the event together, was not present.

Pence spoke just after 6:30 p.m. in Tulsa and then left, the cue for Trump to come on. But there was a delay. Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, peeked out from behind black curtains to scan the fan-free seats in the top rows.

Trump eventually entered the arena for a meandering performance in which he excoriated the “fake news” for reporting on health concerns before his event, used racist language to describe the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu” and spent more than 15 minutes explaining away an unflattering video clip of him gingerly descending a ramp after his commencement speech at West Point.

By the end of the rally, Trump’s mood had improved, advisers said. But after he left the stage, the fight seemed to have left him, at least temporarily. Leaving the arena, he wasn’t yelling. Instead, he was mostly muted.

When he landed back at the White House and walked off Marine One, his tie hung untied around his neck. He waved to reporters, with a defeated expression on his face, holding a crumpled red campaign hat in one hand.

Exactly what went wrong was still being dissected on Sunday. But a broad group of advisers and associates acknowledged to one another that Trump had not been able to will public opinion away from fears about the spread of the coronavirus in an indoor space. And they conceded that myriad polls showing Trump’s eroded standing were not fake, and that he might be on course to lose to former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in November.

Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law who serves as the de facto campaign manager, and who was involved in the decision to choose Tulsa as the host city, was not among the group of advisers with the president at the event. But he will be among those to whom the president turns to figure out what rallies look like going forward.

In a statement, Parscale, the campaign manager who many advisers singled out for the overhyped numbers, claimed the reports about TikTok users and Korean pop music fans foiling attendance at the rally were inaccurate, and even raised the possibility of not allowing the news media to attend events in the future.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work,” Parscale said. “Registering for a rally means you’ve RSVP’d with a cellphone number and we constantly weed out bogus numbers, as we did with tens of thousands at the Tulsa rally, in calculating our possible attendee pool.”

Instead, he blamed the news media for the low turnout.

“The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally,” he said.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Campaign officials on Sunday privately admitted that many people who had signed up to attend the event were not supporters but online tricksters. One campaign adviser claimed that “troll data” was still useful, claiming it would help the campaign avoid the same pitfall in the future.

The adviser said that the data could be put into the system to “tighten up the formula used to determine projected attendance for rallies.”

In an interview, Parscale said the empty arena was not his fault, and that local law enforcement in Tulsa had overreacted, making it difficult for supporters to gain entry. He claimed to have thousands of emails from supporters who tried to get into the Bank of Oklahoma Center and were turned away, but he did not share those messages or names of supporters.

And he shrugged off the rumors about his demise, claiming he had been fired 85 weeks in a row.

But unlike most situations in which Trump’s advisers have tried to keep certain information from him — such as the fact that Biden outraised him in the month of May — or put a rosy sheen on it, the president saw for himself the empty seats in Oklahoma.

Several White House officials called the rally a disaster, and an unforced error that heightened tensions among some of the president’s government advisers and his campaign aides. What’s more, Trump’s White House advisers had repeatedly cautioned campaign aides against announcing an added appearance at an outdoor space, advice that was ignored as Parscale and campaign surrogates talked about it publicly.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

The event does not portend additional large Trump rallies this summer, people familiar with the discussions said. The campaign had hoped to use the Tulsa event as a reset after the president’s slide in the polls in the wake of his administration’s failures responding to the coronavirus, and after his stoking of racial tensions amid nationwide protests over police brutality prompted by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

For days before the rally, Trump was giddy about his first arena outing since March 2, telling one interviewer after another how big it would be based on the numbers that Parscale had cited publicly.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Parscale and others believed the event would demonstrate a real pent-up demand for Trump’s appearances — one the campaign has insisted exists. But some advisers privately questioned the data even before the event, and they feared the Tulsa rally was setting the team up for failure.

Now, some White House officials said the campaign was being dishonest about what had gone wrong, and they conceded that many of the president’s older supporters had decided attending the rally was too risky amid coronavirus fears that Trump has repeatedly played down.

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

Veteran campaign hands in both major political parties were highly skeptical of the Trump operation’s claims that 1 million people had signed up even before the rally.

Outside advisers to the president said his team was fielding calls from nervous donors and Republican lawmakers, who were asking whether the poorly attended rally indicated problems that were too big to fix with just over four months until Election Day.

It also was not clear if there would be a personnel switch because of the disastrous optics, but some officials recalled what happened in 2017, after an event in Arizona that did not go as Trump had hoped. George Gigicos, one of the original campaign hands and his rally organizer, was fired by the president.

“TRUMP 2020” merchandise, including a face mask, on sale near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, to await the start of his first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF

Protesters chant "black lives matter" in the direction of Trump supporters on Saturday, June 20, 2020, a few blocks from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., the site of President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. Many of the arena’s 19,000 seats remained empty as Trump spoke. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) DOUG MILLS

A protester looks on as supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since March 2. (Chris CreeseThe New York Times) CHRIS CREESE

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives onstage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. The line of supporters waiting for Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus struck offered a vivid illustration of his power over the Republican base even when he is politically vulnerable. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington on Saturday, June 20, 2020, en route to Tulsa, Okla. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Oklahoma National Guard members stand watch as supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, to await the start of his first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Workers wearing personal protective equipment wait to conduct temperature checks on people arriving at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Black Lives Matter protesters rally as supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Chris CreeseThe New York Times)

President Donald Trump speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Supporters of President Donald Trump ahead of a rally outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., June 20, 2020. In his first rally since the global coronavirus pandemic suspended the campaign trail, President Trump played the hits. (Christopher Creese/The New York Times)

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

A sign posted at the entrance to President Donald Trump's campaign rally warns people not to enter if they are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Protesters chant "black lives matter" at Trump supporters near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, to await the start of his first campaign rally since March 2. The scene was more reminiscent of a sports tailgate than a political rally. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Signs in a window as people gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Oklahoma National Guard members stand watch as people wait near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

A Black Lives Matter protester chants through a megaphone as supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Chris CreeseThe New York Times)

President Donald Trump speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

National Guard members form a human wall to separate protesters from supporters of President Donald Trump as both sides yelled at each other near the site of Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla., June 20, 2020. In his first rally since the global coronavirus pandemic suspended the campaign trail, President Trump played the hits. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Protesters chant "black lives matter" at Trump supporters and police officers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

A supporter of President Donald Trump, facing camera, argues with a Black Lives Matter protester near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump arrives onstage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump takes the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. Many of the arena's 19,000 seats remained empty as Trump spoke. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump is embraced by Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) as he arrives in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, looks out at the audience just before President Donald Trump takes the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

The crowd as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a rally in Tulsa, Okla., June 20, 2020. In his first rally since the global coronavirus pandemic suspended the campaign trail, President Trump played the hits. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One while returning from a rally in Tulsa, Okla., at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 21, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A worker helps a rallygoer use a non-contact body temperature scanner at the entrance to President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

A protester holds up a sign reading "You Can't 'Comb-Over' Racism" near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Chris Creese/The New York Times)

A supporter of President Donald Trump, facing camera, argues with Black Lives Matter protesters near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of Trump's first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump arrives onstage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. Many of the arena's 19,000 seats remained empty as Trump spoke. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. Inside the campaign, advisers believe disappointing attendance at the rally shows genuine fear of the coronavirus and the reality of President Trump's sliding poll numbers. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. The line of supporters waiting for Trump's first rally since the coronavirus struck offered a vivid illustration of his power over the Republican base even when he is politically vulnerable. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

People sing as they wait near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump is greeted by local officials as he arrives in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump arrives to take the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One while returning from a rally in Tulsa, Okla., at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 21, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

A non-contact body temperature scanner at the entrance to President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, en route to Tulsa, Okla. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) DOUG MILLS

A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts “Republicans freed the slaves” through a megaphone as Black Lives Matter protesters kneel in the street near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the site of Trump’s first campaign rally since March 2. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF

President Donald Trump arrives onstage at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for his first campaign rally since March 2. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) DOUG MILLS

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020, during his first campaign rally since March 2. Many of the arena’s 19,000 seats remained empty as Trump spoke. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) DOUG MILLS

