Between the torrent of atmospheric rivers that slammed California over the winter and the more recent downpours from Hurricane Hilary, the past 12 months were among the wettest ever experienced in the Golden State.

California measures its annual rainfall over a water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 so that the winter rainy season is captured within a single year. (The state typically gets 75% of its annual precipitation between November and March, a feature of its Mediterranean-type climate.)

During the most recent water year, which ended two weeks ago, California received 141% of its average annual rainfall, according to state data. The state’s snowpack this spring reached the deepest level recorded in at least 40 years.

Overall, the water year ranked as California’s 10th wettest since record-keeping began 128 years ago, according to Dan McEvoy, a researcher with the Western Regional Climate Center.

The rains were even more unusual for some parts of the state. Last water year was the seventh wettest for downtown Los Angeles, the fifth wettest for Santa Barbara and the second wettest for Bishop, McEvoy said.

All that precipitation has replenished California’s lakes and groundwater supplies; the state’s reservoirs are currently at 128% of the average for this time of year, according to state data. The bounty was particularly welcome (and surprising) after three years of extreme drought, said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

“This was as close to a miracle year as you can get,” Nemeth said during a news conference this month. It wasn’t only the record rainfall to be thankful for, she said, but that an unusually mild spring and summer had prevented all that snow from melting rapidly and causing extreme flooding, which was a major concern earlier in the year.

The favorable weather has also probably helped quiet California’s fire season. So far, 317,191 acres have burned in California this year, compared with an average of 1.5 million by this point in the past five years. Especially helpful in Southern California were the summer rains from Hurricane Hilary, which brought a reprieve during what would otherwise have been peak fire season.

So what’s in store for the new water year?

State water experts say it’s too early to know for certain whether we’ll have another wet one, or return to drought conditions.

But we do know that the climate phenomenon El Nino arrived over the summer and is expected to continue through the winter, which often means more rain and snow for California. And more likely than not, this year’s El Nino will be a strong one, according to the National Weather Service.

That has state officials preparing flood infrastructure and watching for risks. Last year, levee breaches wreaked serious damage to communities in California.

“There is a lot of flood risk throughout the state,” Gary Lippner, the deputy director for flood management and dam safety with the California Department of Water Resources, said during the news conference. He noted that California’s coast in particular did not have extensive flood control systems. “That keeps me awake a little bit at night going into an El Nino year,” he said.