Q: Can you explain what a company’s chief financial officer does?

A: A chief financial officer (CFO) — such as General Motors’ Dhivya Suryadevara, Microsoft’s Amy Hood or JPMorgan Chase’s Jennifer A. Piepszak — oversees all financial matters, determining the company’s current and future financial needs and how to most effectively finance them. The CFO sets and maintains the “capital structure” — the company’s mix of debt financing and stock financing. Other duties include overseeing the forecasting and budgeting process, managing relationships with funding sources such as banks, maintaining the company’s books and records, and preparing and communicating the quarterly and annual financial statements.

Q: How is inflation measured?

A: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the most common measure of inflation (though there are others). It’s used as an economic indicator and to adjust dollar values in various figures, among other things.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the CPI is “a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a marketbasket of consumer goods and services.” (By the way, “urban consumers” make up about 93% of the U.S. population.) The measured “basket” includes products such as butter, chicken, baby food, gasoline, bedding, underwear, tires, medicines, newspapers and beer, and services such as dental care, hospital care, haircuts, postage, concert tickets, dry cleaning and even funeral expenses. The index shows that if you bought such items 25 years ago (in 1994) for $100, in 2019 they would cost you around $173.

Some variations of the CPI exclude particularly volatile categories, such as food and energy. Learn more at BLS.gov/cpi.

Drained battery

Dear Fool: I lost 100% in my dumbest investment: Advanced Battery Technologies. It was a Chinese company that made rechargeable polymer lithium-ion batteries and electric scooters.

Where did I go wrong? Well, I acted solely on the recommendation of a friend instead of researching the company. It had been accused of filing incorrect financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its stock dropped sharply, and my money went down the drain.

Now I’m more careful, to say the least. I read recommendations for various stocks from sources such as The Motley Fool Stock Advisor, but I still do a lot of my own research. I use my sources mainly to help me find promising companies that I wouldn’t otherwise hear of. Then I learn what they make, what they contribute to the world, whether people really want or need their offerings and what their prospects are. I’ve recently averaged double-digit gains.

My investment strategy now is to take chances on stocks that I think will grow, and hold them for tomorrow’s world — but at the same time I do that, I stick the same amount of money in stalwart companies such as Johnson & Johnson, American Water Works or Costco, or in a mutual fund that invests in bonds.

L.W.

Sarasota Springs, New York

The Fool responds: You learned some good lessons. A look at the allegations against the battery company might have kept you from investing in it.

Give it a Whirlpool

Appliance maker Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) is navigating a complicated environment. A strengthening U.S. dollar is knocking down international sales because of currency translation effects, inflation from raw materials and tariffs is pushing up costs, and weak industry demand in North America is creating challenges in the company’s core market.

Despite these headwinds, Whirlpool was able to put together a solid first quarter. The company did miss analyst estimates for revenue, but it produced better-than-expected earnings and reiterated its full-year profit expectations.

The company generates about $21 billion in annual sales, employs more than 90,000 people and in 2018, boasted 65 manufacturing and technology research centers. Its appliance brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir and Indesit, and it sells its products around the world.

Whirlpool operates in a cyclical industry, with its fortunes tied to the prevailing economy. It depends on a strong housing market and strong demand for home renovations. Additional tariffs beyond those already announced could also derail the bottom line.

With those risks in mind, even though it might be a bumpy ride, Whirlpool still looks like a solid long-term investment. Its dividend, which recently yielded 3.5%, is likely to keep being paid through economic upturns and downturns.