MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A transportation provider in Tennessee has announced the Main Street Trolley Line will be back in service after a nearly four-year absence.
The Commercial Appeal reports the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Monday that the Main Street Trolley Line will be back in service on April 30.
Its return caps a multi-million dollar push for new or refurbished equipment and infrastructure and creation of a new operating and maintenance procedures designed to ensure safety and reliability.
Trolley service on Main Street, Riverfront and Madison Avenue lines was shut down due to electrical problems that caused fires on two trollies carrying passengers. No one was hurt, but the problems caused a top-to-bottom rebuild of the system.
From April 30 through May 14, trolley rides will be free. After that, fares will be $1 per ride.
