MEXICO CITY (AP) — The latest on a tour bus crash in eastern Mexico (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The U.S. State Department says that it has confirmed “multiple” U.S. citizens died and several were injured in a tour bus crash in Mexico. It said it had staff on the ground assisting victims and loved ones.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Quintana Roo state authorities put the number of dead Americans at eight.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed two of its citizens died, and Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday that one of its citizens died and three were injured.

The bus carrying tourists from cruise ships docked in Mahahual to Mayan ruins flipped over Tuesday morning. Twelve people were killed, including a Mexican tour guide.