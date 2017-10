The Latest on California congressional members’ visit to the sites of Northern California’s wildfires (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Sonoma County officials are cautioning a full recovery from wildfires that devastated Northern California earlier this month could take years.

But Sheriff Rob Giordano says he has seen remarkable resolve from community members and first responders. He is speaking at a memorial ceremony in Santa Rosa, one of the hardest-hit cities from the nearly two dozen wildfires.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared Saturday a “Day of Remembrance” for the wildfires victims. At least 42 people died.

Officials are praising fire responders who refused to leave the front lines of the fire as well as those who provided them food, water and resources as they battled the flames.

Nancy Pelosi, the top U.S. House Democrat, tells the crowd that “love is thicker than smoke.”

___

11:30 a.m.

California fire officials have updated the number of buildings destroyed by wildfires that ripped through Northern California this month to 8,900.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and four California members of Congress are receiving a briefing from state and federal officials in Santa Rosa, one of the cities hardest hit by the nearly two dozen wildfires that sparked Oct. 8.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say they’ve given out more than $6 million in individual assistance. The Environmental Protection Agency says it has assessed 740 properties for hazardous waste in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Pelosi says the members are there to listen and learn about what Congress can do to assist in the response and recovery.

The members’ day began with a visit to a federally-funded Santa Rosa health center that was destroyed by the fire.

___

10:30 a.m.

