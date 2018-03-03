SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Legislature ended its 2018 session on Saturday, wrapping up an almost month-long session that saw additional gun controls, an attempt to curb opioid abuse and a remedy to prevent losses to state coffers from the federal tax overhaul.

However, a cap on greenhouse gas emissions was among measures that failed.

The legislative session, which during even-numbered years can last a maximum of 35 days, started Feb. 5 and ended Saturday.

Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, told reporters that capping carbon emissions will be a priority for the long 2019 legislative session.