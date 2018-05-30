DENVER (AP) — The Latest on Gov. John Hickenlooper’s choice to fill a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday plans to announce his choice to fill a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, a judicial nominating commission gave the governor three judges to choose from, after Chief Justice Nancy Rice announced her retirement.

The nominees are Maria Berkenkotter, the former chief judge of the 20th Judicial District in Boulder County; Karen Brody, a judge in the 2nd Judicial District in Denver County; and Carlos Samour, a judge in the 18th Judicial District in Arapahoe County.

Rice announced in March that she will retire at the end of June. She will have served more than four years as chief justice, nearly 20 years on the court and about 31 years total as a judge in Colorado.

It will be Hickenlooper’s fifth appointment to the seven-member state Supreme Court.