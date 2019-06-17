MIAMI – A Miami man was taken into custody Monday morning after witnesses told police he argued with his father, then shot and killed him as the two wrestled on the ground on Father’s Day.

Marcus Sakers, 32, who state records show has been arrested on battery charges at least eight times over the past decade, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and was denied bond.

By mid-afternoon Monday police said the man killed was Fedel Ezekiel Peake, 60 and that the shooting happened at Northwest 57th Street and Fourth Avenue.

According to police, it was just past 10 p.m. Sunday when Sakers and his father got into a screaming match just outside a home. The argument escalated to a point where the two men fell to the ground. Police said when a witness tried to intervene, gunshots sounded.

A witness told police that Sakers’ father then rolled over and said, “You shot me.” Then he lost consciousness.

Sakers took off. Police found him early Monday morning on Northwest Second Avenue and took him into custody. Police said a witness identified Sakers, who they say admitted to fighting with his father.

State records show Sakers has been arrested 12 times since 2006, with the majority of the charges being dropped. Eight of the arrests involved some type of battery and several were listed as domestic violence.

In November 2016 Sakers was arrested by Miami-Dade police and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he spent 60 days in jail. He was also charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in April. That case is still open.

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com