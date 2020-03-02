Jewel wing damselflies live up to their names: They dart through the filtered sunlight of ferny stream beds and forests like wands made of brilliantly colored gems.

“They fly around like little helicopters until they see prey,” usually smaller flying insects, said Paloma Gonzalez-Bellido, a biologist at the University of Minnesota. Then they lunge at their meals in a burst of speed.

You might mistake jewel wings for their colorful cousins, dragonflies. New research shows that these two predators share something more profound than their appearance, however. In a paper published this month in Current Biology, Gonzalez-Bellido and colleagues reveal that the neural systems behind jewel wings’ vision are shared with dragonflies, with whom they have a common ancestor that lived before the dinosaurs. But over the eons, this brain wiring has adapted itself in different ways in each creature, enabling radically different hunting strategies.

For flying creatures, instantaneous, highly accurate vision is crucial to survival. Recent research showed that birds of prey that fly faster also see changes in their field of vision more quickly, demonstrating the link between speed on the wing and speed in the brain.

But the group of insects that includes jewel wings and dragonflies took to the air long before birds were even on the evolutionary horizon, and their vision is swifter than any vertebrate’s studied thus far, said Gonzalez-Bellido. Researchers looking to understand how their vision, flight and hunting abilities are connected are thus particularly interested in the neurons that send visual information to the wings.

Jewel wings’ behavior involves attacking what’s directly in front of them, the team found.

But recordings made in the lab by Gonzalez-Bellido and her colleagues confirmed that dragonflies rise up in a straight line to seize unsuspecting insects from below, almost like their prey had stepped on a land mine.

This eerie climb may contribute to their startling success rate: Dragonflies snag their prey 97% of the time.

The difference in hunting behavior may be linked to the placement of the insects’ eyes. Jewel wings’ eyes are on either side of the head, facing forward. The eyes of these dragonflies — the species Sympetrum vulgatum, also known as the vagrant darter — encase the top of the insect’s head in an iridescent dome, with a thin line running down the middle the only visible reminder that they may have once been separate.

“Both eyes work together as a continuous panorama,” said Gonzalez-Bellido of such dragonflies.

The visual neurons that guide the dragonfly’s wing muscles operate almost as if the creature had a single eye with a cross hair running vertically, prior research has found.

To look closer at the neurons linking vision and flight, the researchers equipped jewel wings with sensors and showed them a video of a moving dot, comparing it with earlier dragonfly research. When a neuron fired, a popping sound filled the researchers’ ears, allowing them to tell exactly which movements — left, right, up, down or some combination — each neuron responded to. Jewel wings best see what’s right in front of them, they found, while dragonflies’ clearest vision is just above them.

The team was intrigued to find that while jewel wing neurons didn’t always respond like those in dragonflies, the number of neurons and organization were similar. That suggests that the system that conveys this information from the eyes to the wing muscles did not evolve recently but has roots that are millions of years older than the oldest dinosaurs. And that ancient common ancestor likely had already developed remarkable speed in both vision and flight. Then, in the intervening eons, the system has evolved to suit individual insect species.

The most distinctive difference appeared when the researchers blocked the view of either of a jewel wing’s eyes using a black eye patch. If either eye was covered, certain neurons fell silent. These neurons were getting messages from both eyes.

That suggests that jewel wings are summing up information from both eyes as they zip around, something dragonflies do not do. There isn’t evidence yet that they can generate 3D vision and depth perception from their two separate eyes, the way humans (and cuttlefish) do. But it’s possible that having two slightly different visions of the world streaming in at once gives jewel wings a more nuanced view.

Dragonflies hunt in the open, in the bright sunlight, said Gonzalez-Bellido, where pinpoint accuracy is key. Jewel wings hunt in the mixed shadows and sunbeams of forest streams, where using vision from two separate eyes to avoid obstacles may be more important.

This shared neural system may be more than 250 million years old, but it is also flexible enough to transform itself to meet the needs of a variety of creatures in different eras and environments, the findings suggest.

One potential explanation for this ability is that alone among flying animals, insects’ wings did not evolve from preexisting limbs, the way those of birds and bats did, said Gonzalez-Bellido.

“Perhaps being free from having to retrofit a previous system for flying purposes is what allowed the rapid evolution of such an impressive flight controller,” she said.