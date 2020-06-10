LOS ANGELES — The Disneyland Resort, closed since mid-March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, is preparing to reopen just in time to celebrate the park’s 65th anniversary. The so-called happiest place on Earth is looking to begin a phased reopening in July.

Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will open July 17, pending local and state governmental approvals.

The park’s Downtown Disney shopping district is slated to reopen July 9, with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel planning to open July 23. Capacity will be limited, and guests will be asked to make reservations in advance, Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., earlier announced a phased reopening beginning July 11.

A full, unplanned nonweather-related closure of Disneyland is such an abnormality that it’s happened just three times in the park’s 65-year history.

©2020 Los Angeles Times