The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extension this month to the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, shifting it to nine months from six months.

Ease of storage is one of the vaccine’s main selling points. It retains its potency when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, while the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna must be kept in ultracold refrigeration. (A statement on Johnson & Johnson’s website noted that the vaccine could be stored frozen for 24 months.)

The FDA previously extended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s initial three-month shelf life to 4 1/2 months in June, and then to six months in July, when state health officials worried that many doses could expire. The FDA said in a news release Friday that the latest extension was granted after “a thorough review of data” submitted by the company.

The single-shot vaccine was originally heralded as a swifter, simpler alternative to the two-dose vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and seen as particularly helpful in inoculating homeless people and others whose situations made it difficult to ensure they would receive a second dose, or who preferred the convenience of a “one and done” approach.

However, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has largely fallen out of favor in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in December that vaccine providers and adults try to use the mRNA shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, because of increasing evidence that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could trigger a rare blood clotting disorder. The CDC also recommended using a Pfizer or Moderna shot for boosters for all fully vaccinated people, including those whose first dose was Johnson & Johnson’s.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been beleaguered by bad news for nearly a year. The federal government briefly paused administration of the shots for a safety review in April, after the potential link to the blood-clotting disorder came to light; tens of millions of doses of the vaccine were contaminated at a production facility in Baltimore; and studies have found that one Johnson & Johnson dose performs worse by some measures than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, although Johnson & Johnson’s is very effective when two doses are administered.