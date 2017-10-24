DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — The death of an inmate is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Shannon Ashley Rewis “developed medical issues” when he was being booked into the Coffee County Jail. Rewis was arrested in Douglas on probation violation charges Friday.

The Telegraph of Macon reports he was taken to a hospital, where he died at about 5 p.m.

Rewis’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy. Further details have not been released.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com