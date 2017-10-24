DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — The death of an inmate is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Shannon Ashley Rewis “developed medical issues” when he was being booked into the Coffee County Jail. Rewis was arrested in Douglas on probation violation charges Friday.
The Telegraph of Macon reports he was taken to a hospital, where he died at about 5 p.m.
Rewis’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy. Further details have not been released.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
___
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com