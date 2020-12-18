Storm Troopers wouldn’t have worked. Plus, it was taken by the Galactic Empire anyway.

So Guardians it is. The Army has soldiers. The Navy has sailors. The Marines have, well, you know. And now the Space Force has Guardians.

In a speech at the White House Friday afternoon commemorating the one-year anniversary of the newest branch of the Armed Forces, Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement, saying the Guardians would “ensure that American remains as dominant in space, and from space, as we are on land and sea and air.”

No, it had nothing to do with the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” though the jokes began immediately on Twitter and will no doubt provide more grist for the writers of Netflix’s farcical series “Space Force.”

Pence was serious about the name. And so is the Pentagon.

Guardians is a name “with a long history in space operations,” the Space Force said, “tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, Guardians of the High Frontier.'”

And space is serious business. The Pentagon and intelligence community rely on space for missile warning, precision guided munitions, communications, GPS and spying. Its network of satellites have been targeted by potential adversaries. And earlier this week Russia conducted a test of a missile capable of taking out U.S. satellites, the Pentagon said, prompting a strongly worded response from U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, the U.S. Space Command commander.

“Russia publicly claims it is working to prevent the transformation of outer space into a battlefield, yet at the same time Moscow continues to weaponize space by developing and fielding on-orbit and ground-based capabilities that seek to exploit U.S. reliance on space-based systems,” he said in a statement.

A year ago, the Space Force became the first new branch of the military since the Air Force was created in 1947. It has a logo, “Sempra Supra,” or “Always Above,” and a symbol right out of Star Trek. And now its service members have a name, though it’s not clear how they feel about it.