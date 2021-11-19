Travel and public health experts say these tips can help travel go more smoothly during the busy Thanksgiving holiday:
- Research vaccination requirements and other pandemic-related rules, such as for face masks, at your destination.
- If driving, get your vehicle’s battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels checked to prevent breakdowns, especially if you have put off routine maintenance while driving less during the pandemic.
- If flying internationally, check with your airline about coronavirus vaccination or testing requirements for your destination, as they will be enforced before you board.
- Remember that masks are still required on airplanes, trains, buses and other transit systems, as well as in airports, train and subway stations, bus terminals, and other public transportation hubs.
- Meet arriving airline passengers on the airport’s “departure” level, which is typically less congested than the arrivals area, especially in the late afternoons and evenings.