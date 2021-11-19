Travel and public health experts say these tips can help travel go more smoothly during the busy Thanksgiving holiday:

Research vaccination requirements and other pandemic-related rules, such as for face masks, at your destination.

If driving, get your vehicle’s battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels checked to prevent breakdowns, especially if you have put off routine maintenance while driving less during the pandemic.

If flying internationally, check with your airline about coronavirus vaccination or testing requirements for your destination, as they will be enforced before you board.

Remember that masks are still required on airplanes, trains, buses and other transit systems, as well as in airports, train and subway stations, bus terminals, and other public transportation hubs.

Meet arriving airline passengers on the airport’s “departure” level, which is typically less congested than the arrivals area, especially in the late afternoons and evenings.