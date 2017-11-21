DETROIT (AP) — Sections of Woodward Avenue in Detroit will be closed to motorists as the city prepares for crowds attending the Thanksgiving parade, Turkey Trot running events and Detroit Lions football game.

Turkey Trot races start at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:50 a.m. at Woodward and Kirby. The Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field at 12:30 p.m.

Woodward from West Grand Boulevard to Warren will be shut down from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday and from Warren to Jefferson at 1 a.m. Thursday until the parade ends.

Limited access will be available starting at noon Wednesday for some streets crossing Woodward. Some downtown streets will be closed at 5 a.m. Thursday and reopened following the Turkey Trot.