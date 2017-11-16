ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Here’s something to be thankful for: the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is down a bit from last year.

A New York Farm Bureau market survey found that an average dinner including a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and more averages $44.74 around the state. That’s $1.89 less than last year.

Volunteer shoppers sampled prices in different parts of the state to come up with the average cost for 12 traditional Thanksgiving food items. Volunteers also priced out rolls, carrots, celery and pumpkin pie mix.