NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire has severely damaged a northern New Jersey church.
Authorities say no one was inside the First Way of the Cross Church in Newark when the fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday. But the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The fire damaged several areas of the one-story Apostolic church and caused minor exterior damage to a private home next door. Officials say the church dates back to the late 1930s.
Authorities say no events were planned at the church on Thanksgiving Day. But it operates a hot meals program that usually feeds about 25 to 30 people every day.
It wasn’t known Thursday how much the building repairs will cost.