BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has the canceled the passports of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country last month to evade a prison sentence she said was politically motivated.
Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said Thailand’s embassies will inform foreign governments that Yingluck is no longer a Thai passport holder. She had two personal and two diplomatic passports.
Yingluck, whose government was ousted in a 2014 coup, was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in September for negligence in instituting a money-losing rice subsidy program. She fled Thailand before the verdict and is believed to be in the United Kingdom.
The ministry said it’s not uncommon for Thais who must travel frequently to have multiple passports because visa applications can take weeks.
