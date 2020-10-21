BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister on Wednesday pleaded with his countrymen to resolve their political differences through Parliament, as student-led protests seeking to bring his government down continued for an eighth straight day.

“The only way to a lasting solution for all sides that is fair for those on the streets as well as for the many millions who choose not to go on the streets is to discuss and resolve these differences through the parliamentary process,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, according to an English-language text released of a taped speech broadcast Wednesday night.

Prayuth offered a concession to protesters, saying he would promptly lift the state of emergency he declared in Bangkok last week “if there are no violent incidents.” Withdrawing the emergency decree has been one of the protesters’ demands.

Demonstrations have continued daily in a movement that calls for Prayuth to step down, for a more democratic constitution and for reforms to the monarchy — a revered institution traditionally treated as sacrosanct in Thailand.

On Tuesday, the government approved a request to recall Parliament for a special session on Oct. 26-27 to deal with the political pressures from the protests.

But there was a fresh opportunity for clashes, as shortly before the speech was aired, protesters began marching to Government House, the prime minister’s offices. Police in riot gear with shields stood behind metal barriers and barbed wire that blocked the streets around the area.

Free Youth, the group leading the march, called online for more followers to join them, and advised those headed for the front line to wear helmets, goggles and other protective gear. Many in the crowd had already donned white helmets that were handed out by organizers.

In his speech, Prayuth charged that some protesters had staged “brutal attacks” against police at a rally last Friday, but acknowledged that many others, “while they may be breaking the law, were still peaceful, well-meaning people who are genuine in their desire for a better society and a better nation.”

He decried the violence, but also said the use of water cannons by riot police to break up Friday’s rally was not a way “to get to a better society.” The government was widely criticized for its use of force.

“While I can listen to and acknowledge the demands of protesters, I cannot run the country based on protester or mob demands,” Prayuth said.

He ended his remarks with a plea: “Let us respect the law and parliamentary democracy, and let our views be presented through our representatives in Parliament.”

The demonstrations have continued even though many top protest leaders have been detained and the state of emergency bans public gatherings of more than four people.

Even the forcible dispersion of Friday’s rally failed to faze protesters, who appeared in equal or greater numbers on subsequent days.

From Friday through Tuesday, police did not confront the protesters directly, instead trying to disrupt their gatherings with shutdowns of Bangkok’s mass transit systems and by seeking to block their online organizing activities.

The calls for reform of the monarchy have galled conservative Thais. Royalists have stepped up their presence online and held a small rally Wednesday in Bangkok, with clashes breaking out between anti-government protesters and supporters of the monarchy.

There were bigger royalist rallies in several other provinces, the first major turnouts by crowds that are easily distinguished by the yellow shirts they wear that represent the royal color.

Earlier Wednesday, six university students went to a Bangkok court to sue Prime Minister Prayuth, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk. They asked the court to temporarily revoke the emergency decree until a full ruling could be issued on its legality.

They charged that the decree has “excessively, unfairly and shamelessly violated the rights and freedoms of people” with no respect to the constitution.

The court is expected to rule on their appeal later this week.

Separately at another court, two protest leaders unsuccessfully sought to be released on bail.

The pair — Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul — were initially taken into custody during an attempted overnight rally outside the prime minister’s office on the night of Oct. 14. They were released Tuesday, but were immediately rearrested on other charges.

As he was being driven into the court compound in a prison van, Parit opened a window, flashed a three-fingered salute – the protesters’ symbol of defiance – and shouted, “The court must side with the people!”

A fresh arrest was made Wednesday morning in connection with last week’s protests. Suranart Panprasert was the third person to be accused of involvement with acts of harm against the queen when her motorcade passed a small crowd of demonstrators. Depending upon exactly what he is charged with by a court, he could face a life sentence if convicted.

No violence was involved in the incident, according to witnesses and video footage, but a small group of people made the protesters’ three-finger protest gesture and shouted slogans at the car carrying Queen Suthida, the wife of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, shocking many Thais.

The authorities on Wednesday suffered a legal setback when a judge barred them from implementing banning orders on several media outlets because they failed to follow proper procedures.

Police had announced Monday that they were seeking to impose censorship on media reporting of the protests, citing what they called “distorted information” that could cause unrest and confusion in society.

They sought to block access to the online sites of four Thai news organizations and one activist group that broadcast live coverage of the protests. They had also proposed a ban on over-the-air digital television coverage of one of the broadcasters, Voice TV.