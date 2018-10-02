BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prisons have begun testing a video conferencing system that would allow long-distance visits to inmates via video chat on a social media messaging application.

Supanna Wangapai, head of communications for the Corrections Department, says five prisons across the country began using the teleconference system Monday, beginning a testing phase of about one month.

Supanna said Tuesday that the system’s users would have to go to the Corrections Department headquarters near Bangkok to register and make calls.

She said if the new video calling system runs smoothly, it could be introduced to as many as 20 Thai prisons within a few months.