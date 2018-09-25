BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have handed over around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of seized marijuana to be used for medical research, as officials seek to produce pot-based medication.

Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, said Tuesday that researchers chose high-quality marijuana from police that varied in quality and type to observe which characteristics are most suitable for medicinal purposes.

Officials say they have plans to make various forms of marijuana-based pharmaceutical products such as sublingual drops, transdermal patches, suppositories, creams and capsules.

Marijuana is still illegal under Thai law, which includes testing on humans, although the government’s legislative body has deliberated legalizing the drug.