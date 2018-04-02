BANGKOK (AP) — A magazine editor in northern Thailand has apologized to the governor of Chiang Mai after he threatened her with criminal charges for posting a painting on Facebook of ancient kings wearing pollution masks.

Citylife Chiang Mai magazine had sought to draw attention to the unsolved problem of seasonal air pollution caused by crop burning and traffic that drives air quality to unhealthy and sometimes dangerous levels.

The magazine on Friday posted a letter signed by Chiang Mai Gov. Pavin Chamniprasart recommending police charge the magazine with being disrespectful to the kings. Editor Pim Kemasingki could be liable to up to five years’ imprisonment under the Computer Crime Act.

She said Monday she had sought only to raise awareness of the health issue, and had called the governor personally to apologize.