BANGKOK (AP) — The yearlong mourning period and elaborate five-day funeral rites for Thailand’s king of seven decades officially end Sunday when his relics and ashes are enshrined in the royal palace and two temples.

During the ceremony at Bangkok’s Grand Palace, broadcast nationwide and led by new King Maha Vajiralongkorn, King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s relics are being escorted to Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall, where he used to host dinners, receptions and receive the credentials of foreign ambassadors.

There, the golden urn of Rama IX — as the king of the Chakri dynasty in known — will be interned in the Heavenly Abode, joining the relics of kings Rama IV, V, VI, VII and VIII.

Later Sunday, the king’s ashes will be taken from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to two temples.