PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A service that would allow people to send text messages instead of calling 911 in Rhode Island is more than a year behind schedule.

WJAR-TV reports that the state has spent more than $650,000 for the equipment necessary for NextGen911 that was supposed to launch in 2017. But the state has yet to hire employees who would answer the texts at the E-911 center in Scituate.

State police say they will now launch the service by the end of the year. They have also requested funding for two additional employees.

The service is already available in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Deb DeBare, representative for the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says waiting another year for the service would be a “tragedy.”

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com