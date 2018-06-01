AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Austin woman has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation for stealing one-third of her mother’s $750,000 Mega Millions prize, leaving her demented mother impoverished.
The Austin American-Statesman reports Jane Greenwood stole $250,000 from her mother, gave $27,000 to her common-law husband and $11,000 to her boyfriend-on-the-side. She doled out other cash to other family members and blew the rest on upscale dining and other self-indulgences.
The theft was exposed after her mother, widow Billie Lawler, was evicted from a deluxe Alzheimer’s care center where she’d hoped to spend the rest of her life. Lawler could no longer afford the $5,000 monthly rent and was placed in a state-run facility. She died a month later after a fall.
Lawler’s sister, Betty Brown, said the winnings brought more harm than good.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
___
Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com