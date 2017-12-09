DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Texas woman has been found guilty of vehicular homicide for a Jan. 30 Davenport crash that killed 53-year-old Cynthia Elaine Jones.
The Quad-City Times reports that in a ruling Friday, a judge rejected 58-year-old Lauria Lee Kelly’s defense that she was insane at the time of the crash.
Kelly, of Alvarado, Texas, faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 24.
Police say Kelly was speeding and had run at least two stop lights when her pickup truck hit Jones’ car, killing her.
___
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com