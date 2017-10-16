SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 38-year-old San Antonio woman has been arrested on charges alleging that she used an aluminum bat to beat two teenage brothers in her home and locked them in a garage.
Authorities say Marissa Monica Cano was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT-TV says a 15-year-old boy escaped from the house Saturday and went to a fast-food restaurant where police were called.
The teen had severe injuries and Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the station he was emaciated, weighing only about 70 pounds (32 kilograms).
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Desert swarmed: Arizona State stuns No. 5 UW in major dent to Huskies' Playoff hopes WATCH
Authorities say the teens’ parents don’t live in the area and they’re often left with Cano.
Cano was no longer being held Monday and it’s not clear if she has an attorney.