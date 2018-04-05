COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices have increased a penny this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statement was $2.43 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.66 per gallon.
The association survey found Odessa has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.68 per gallon. San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.32 per gallon.
AAA experts say strong demand and preparation for summer gasoline are key factors that have driven gas prices higher into early spring.
