AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate held steady in February at 4 percent.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the latest statewide jobless rate was the same as January. Nationwide unemployment last month was 4.1 percent.
Midland had the state’s lowest jobless rate last month at 2.5 percent. Commission officials say the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest unemployment in Texas during February at 7.1 percent.
TWC figures show the Texas economy added 40,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in February, which marked 20 consecutive months of employment growth.
Industries adding jobs last month included professional and business services, with 13,200 more positions.