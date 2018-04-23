AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Transportation will forgive more than $1.3 billion in late fines and fees owed by drivers on state toll roads since 2007.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the department announced the decision last week in response to a cap on unpaid toll fees lawmakers imposed last year.

The move only covers tolls incurred on roads operated by the Transportation Department, such as State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 North. The decision doesn’t affect tolls, fines or fees racked up on tollways operated by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority or other local toll agencies.

The new law took effect last month and limits administrative fees on state-operated tollways to $6, with an annual maximum of $48. The department will charge $4 a month for unpaid tolls.

