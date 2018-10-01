WACO, Texas (AP) — Health officials have conducted tests at a landlocked surf resort in Central Texas after a man who visited there died from what is known as a “brain-eating amoeba.”

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesman Kelly Craine told The Associated Press on Monday that results of testing by a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected later this week.

Craine said BSR Cable Park’s Surf Resort voluntarily closed as health officials investigate. Fabrizio Stabile, a 29-year-old from New Jersey, died Sept. 21 after falling ill with Naegleria (nee-GLEHR’-yah) fowleri (FOW’-lur-eye), a rare but highly deadly amoeba.

The CDC says people are typically infected when they go diving or swimming in warm freshwater places like lakes and rivers.

