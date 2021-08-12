AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that contains new voting restrictions after a Democratic senator filibustered for 15 hours to try to stop the legislation, moving it one step closer to being enacted and increasing pressure on Republicans in the House to reestablish a quorum to move the measure forward.

The state Senate voted 18-11 in favor of Senate Bill 1 around 9 a.m. local time, after Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Carol Alvarado left the floor for the first time since 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday — the latest longshot effort by state Democrats to try to stymie passage of the legislation.

Filibuster rules prevented her from eating, sitting down, leaning on her desk, taking a bathroom break or speaking on subjects unrelated to the legislation.

“My friends, voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere,” a clearly weary Alvarado said as she concluded Thursday morning. “As we draw this discussion to an end, it is my sincere hope that civil acts by everyday Texans — from the Senate floor to the ballot box — can help shed the light.”

“What do we want our democracy to look like?” she continued. “Do we want our state to be more or less inclusive? … Instead of making it easier to vote, [this bill] makes it easier to intimidate. Instead of making it harder to cheat, it makes it harder to vote.”

Shortly after she finished, Sen. Bryan Hughes, the GOP sponsor of the bill, urged its passage, saying the measure contained “simple, common sense reforms.” The chamber swiftly voted in favor.

Alvarado’s all-night filibuster came a day after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, signed arrest warrants for 52 Democrats who failed to return during the fourth day of the House’s second special session, leaving the chamber eight members short of a quorum.

The current version of Senate Bill 1 has fewer restrictions than previous iterations but still faces strong Democratic opposition.

All three versions — one introduced in the legislature’s regular session, a second crafted in the initial special session and now a third in the current session — would prohibit drive-through voting and 24-hour voting. Both methods were used in Democratic Harris County, which includes Houston and is the nation’s third-largest county.

The latest version of the bill would require that poll watchers, who are appointed by a political party or a candidate, receive a training manual published by the secretary of state, to satisfy critics who argued that such neutral instruction was necessary.

Another wrinkle that’s now been ironed out required people casting early ballots to use the same identification number on an application for an early-voting ballot and on the ballot itself. In the new bill, the numbers must simply be connected to the same individual.

Republicans have repeatedly said the bill is meant to make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Democrats argue that the policy changes are unnecessary since there is little evidence of voter fraud in Texas, and that the bill would erect barriers for voters, particularly people of color, who they say particularly utilized Harris County’s alternative voting options in November.

